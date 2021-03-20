Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.91 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.