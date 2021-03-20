Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

