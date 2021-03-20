Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $765,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 851,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $138.00 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $143.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.