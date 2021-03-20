Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $332,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 152.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.