Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,675 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,653,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.