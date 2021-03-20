Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 7,800 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,233 shares of company stock valued at $54,417,468 over the last quarter.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Vroom stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

