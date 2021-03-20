Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.04

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.04 and last traded at $168.14, with a volume of 1070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.