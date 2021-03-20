Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LCY stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,720,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.33% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

