Lambda Market Cap Achieves $119.55 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Lambda has a market cap of $119.55 million and $111.15 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00649546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,068,012 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.