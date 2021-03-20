Kylin (KYL) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Kylin has a market cap of $72.32 million and $6.65 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.57 or 0.00456752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00660770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,845,666 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.