Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.02. 272,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 352,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of C$664.76 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.52.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

