Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bankshares currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$74.75.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.50. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$34.87 and a one year high of C$76.43.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

