Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bankshares currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$74.75.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.50. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$34.87 and a one year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

