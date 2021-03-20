Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend payment by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:KL opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

