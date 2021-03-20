Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Shares of KINS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 81,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.