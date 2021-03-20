Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 98.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $149.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

