Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

