Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $174.49 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

