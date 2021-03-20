Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

MKC stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

