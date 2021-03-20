Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.