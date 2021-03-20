Kin Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market cap of $177.05 million and $397,015.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.60 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00034467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00141041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00676248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

