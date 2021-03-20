Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

