KeyCorp Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $220.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.16.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43. Dollar General has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.