KeyCorp Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $300.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.50.

ESS opened at $275.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

