KeyCorp Raises Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $24.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco increased its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Apache by 97.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

