KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.