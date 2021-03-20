KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $42.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.07.

PDC Energy stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

