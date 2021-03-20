Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $125.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.09. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

