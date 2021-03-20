Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,926 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

