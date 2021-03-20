Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 827,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.