Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.54 million, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 13.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

