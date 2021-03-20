Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 49,834 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,834 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $712.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.