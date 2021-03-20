Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.87

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 7349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

