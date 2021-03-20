Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $271.50 on Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $271.50 or 0.00462410 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $54.30 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

