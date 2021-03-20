KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $32.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of KBR opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $73,894,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

