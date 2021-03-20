KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 42% for the fiscal fourth quarter, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 63% to $2.96 billion. This marked the highest fourth quarter-end backlog (in terms of both homes and value) since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home to generate as much as $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021. However, material cost inflation and higher wage resulting from labor shortages are causes of concerns for KB Home. Also, earnings estimates for the current quarter and the year have remained unchanged for the past 30 days.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $40,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $6,037,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

