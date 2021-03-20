KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

KB Home stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in KB Home by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $40,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $6,037,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

