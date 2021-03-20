Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09. 4,625,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,779,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

KDMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

