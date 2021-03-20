K Thomas Bailey Sells 28,613 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 895,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,963. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,193,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

