Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head-To-Head Survey

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 9 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.04%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.63 $431.13 million $4.53 33.71

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

