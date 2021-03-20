JUIICE Trading 141.5% Higher This Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $569.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 141.5% higher against the US dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00074128 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002799 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUI is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

