John Cash Sells 181,106 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) insider John Cash sold 181,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $246,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of URG stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.
Several brokerages recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
