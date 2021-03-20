John Cash Sells 181,106 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) insider John Cash sold 181,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $246,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,036,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

