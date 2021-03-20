Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.53 ($88.86).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €82.49 ($97.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a one year high of €88.78 ($104.45). The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

