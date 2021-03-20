Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,816,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after buying an additional 81,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

