Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Stock Price Down 5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) fell 5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.61. 777,772 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Specifically, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,985 shares of company stock worth $17,236,115 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Jamf by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

