Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,707 shares in the company, valued at $500,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $100,536.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,450.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,985 shares of company stock worth $17,236,115 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $7,193,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jamf by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

