J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.45

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.45 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 247.20 ($3.23). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 16,188,550 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,224.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

