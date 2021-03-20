iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

