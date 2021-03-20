iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $308.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.