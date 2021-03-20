iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 139,795 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 294,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 93,966 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,742,000.

EAGG opened at $54.38 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.