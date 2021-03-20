iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,534,860 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

